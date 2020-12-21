DiscountMags is continuing its 12-days of deals today with a series of notable price drops on tech magazines. While much of the deals on tap today have appeared a few times throughout our holiday coverage, this is another shot to score some simple, last-minute gifts you can send to folks digitally at a big-time discount. Starting from under $5 per year, you’ll find titles like Wired, Consumer Reports, Discover, Popular Mechanics, and much more at the best prices we can find. There are no sales tax, delivery fees, or auto-renewals at DiscountMags. Head below for more details.

Discounted tech magazines:

One standout here is Wired magazine at $4.95 per year with free shipping every month. Regularly as much as $15 or even $30 per year, it is currently on sale for $5 at Amazon, just be sure to watch out for the auto-renewals if you take that route. Remember to cancel the subscription before it lapses or you will get charged full price for another year — making Amazon’s option slightly less convenient for gift giving as well as being slightly more expensive. But either way, you’re getting a great price. From the “hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.”

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s tech magazine deals right here. Just remember to go browse through our December Reading List and grab your Amazon First Reads eBook freebies. But if it’s the comics you’re after, there are plenty of Marvel and DC graphic novels available from just $1 right now.

More on Wired Magazine:

Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine. Every issue covers topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet. You will find hot topics in the Start section such as airlines that burst on the scene by offering wireless access on planes. This section even jumps into worlds you won’t find covered in other magazines such as how some cultures use electronics in unusual ways.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!