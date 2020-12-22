FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Abercrombie and Fitch updates your look with 40-60% off sitewide: Jeans, outerwear, more

Abercrombie & Fitch takes 40 to 60% off select styles and up to 60% off clearance. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the trendy Traveler Bomber Jacket for men. Originally priced at $120, however during the sale you can find it for $72. The material is water-resistant and it’s lightweight, which is nice for traveling or commuting. It also pairs nicely with workout wear, casual looks, or formal shirts as well. This style looks very similar to Lululemon’s version that’s priced at $149. Plus, it features large zippered pockets to store all of your essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Abercrombie & Fitch and be sure to check out our fashion guide for more top brand sales.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

