Amazon’s 1-day Blu-ray and DVD sale starts at $12: Hunger Games, Twilight, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off movie and TV show collections. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or you can score no-cost delivery in orders over $25. Deals start at $12. Headlining today is the Hunger Games Complete 4K 4-film Collection for $59.99. Regularly $100, today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low and Black Friday price. You’ll receive all four Hunger Games movies with this bundle. There’s also a number of extras to enjoy as well, including behind the scenes footage, and interviews with actors. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable deals include:

You can browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box on this landing page. There are plenty of additional films and TV show discounts to be had throughout this 1-day sale, making it a great time to enjoy some fresh content as we roll into winter.

Hunger Games Complete Collection features:

Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark become targets of the Capitol after their victory in the 74th Hunger Games sparks a rebellion in the Districts of Panem. Experience the epic adventure of The Hunger Games – from start to finish with all four films and over fourteen hours of special features!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!