Amazon’s 1-day Blu-ray and DVD sale starts at $12: Hunger Games, Twilight, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off movie and TV show collections. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or you can score no-cost delivery in orders over $25. Deals start at $12. Headlining today is the Hunger Games Complete 4K 4-film Collection for $59.99. Regularly $100, today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low and Black Friday price. You’ll receive all four Hunger Games movies with this bundle. There’s also a number of extras to enjoy as well, including behind the scenes footage, and interviews with actors. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.
Other notable deals include:
- Twilight Saga 5-film: $13 (Reg. $20)
- Fifty Shades 3-film: $13 (Reg. $20)
- Jurassic World 5-film: $40 (Reg. $70)
- Batman 80th Anniversary: $36.50 (Reg. $50)
- Ghostbusters 5-volume Set: $23 (Reg. $35)
- …and more!
You can browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box on this landing page. There are plenty of additional films and TV show discounts to be had throughout this 1-day sale, making it a great time to enjoy some fresh content as we roll into winter.
Hunger Games Complete Collection features:
Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark become targets of the Capitol after their victory in the 74th Hunger Games sparks a rebellion in the Districts of Panem. Experience the epic adventure of The Hunger Games – from start to finish with all four films and over fourteen hours of special features!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!