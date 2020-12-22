FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers men’s holiday sweaters from $20 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, H2H via Amazon is currently offering up to 20% off on H2H pullover-sweaters and cardigan-sweaters. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Casual Slim Fit Knitted Cardigan Zip-up for $19.99 Prime shipped. Regularly this sweater is priced at $49 and you can choose from several color options. This sweater is a classic piece you can wear throughout any season and can easily be layered during cold weather. It’s also infused with stretch to promote all-day comfort as well as machine washable for added convienience. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

A festive option, that can still arrive to your doorstep by Christmas is the H2H Men’s Casual Slim Fit Sweater that’s currently marked down to $30.40. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $38. This sweater can also easily be dressed up or down or layered. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 800 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out Under Armour Outlet’s new arrivals with hundreds of styles at up to 60% off including outerwear, pullovers, and more.

H2H Cardigan Sweater features:

  • Zip closure cardigan sweater with special cable knitted pattern makes classic without boring. which is light weight, soft, warm and perfect for everyday outdoor activity.
  • You can mix and match these sweaters with so many Formal Trousers and Stylish Denim Pants for the Daily Look. Also, it is good sweater for the change of seasons.
  • Please check sizing info to make sure your measurement before ordering.
  • Machine washable and built to last.

