Amazon offers men’s holiday sweaters from $20 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, H2H via Amazon is currently offering up to 20% off on H2H pullover-sweaters and cardigan-sweaters. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Casual Slim Fit Knitted Cardigan Zip-up for $19.99 Prime shipped. Regularly this sweater is priced at $49 and you can choose from several color options. This sweater is a classic piece you can wear throughout any season and can easily be layered during cold weather. It’s also infused with stretch to promote all-day comfort as well as machine washable for added convienience. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

A festive option, that can still arrive to your doorstep by Christmas is the H2H Men’s Casual Slim Fit Sweater that’s currently marked down to $30.40. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $38. This sweater can also easily be dressed up or down or layered. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 800 reviews from Amazon customers.

H2H Cardigan Sweater features:

Zip closure cardigan sweater with special cable knitted pattern makes classic without boring. which is light weight, soft, warm and perfect for everyday outdoor activity.

You can mix and match these sweaters with so many Formal Trousers and Stylish Denim Pants for the Daily Look. Also, it is good sweater for the change of seasons.

Please check sizing info to make sure your measurement before ordering.

Machine washable and built to last.

