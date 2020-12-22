FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Disney now offering extra 40% off jumbo plushies, toys, collectibles, more from $1

-
Toys & HobbiesDisney
40% off From $1

The online Disney storefront is now offering an extra 40% off a wide selection of official gear including apparel, a jumbo Mickey Mouse plush, toys, and much more. From now through Thursday, code EXTRA40 will knock an additional 40% off everything in the sale including all of your Disney favorites, Star Wars gear, art kits, and face masks, among many others things. Head below for a closer look. 

Today’s Disney sale has a little bit of something for everyone whether it’s your growing collection or some new wardrobe pieces for the youngsters. Shipping is free in all orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. 

One standout from the sale is the 47-inch Jumbo Mickey Mouse Plush which drops to $59.99 after you apply the code above. Regularly $100, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on this giant Mickey plush and a perfect chance to score one for the kid’s room or even your collection. It is described as “toddler” sized with detailed plush sculpting and embroidered features throughout. If the price tag is still too steep or this thing is just too large for your space, take a look at the 25-inch version at $45 on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 380 customers. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale for your self right here for deals starting from just over $1, but remember to use the promotion codes mentioned above. 

For more Disney deals, dive into this LEGO roundup for some Star Wars building kits. You’ll also want to make sure you check out this new 4-foot Mandalorian NERF blaster replica, LEGO’s official Mickey Mouse mosaic set, and Microsoft’s limited-edition Mandalorian Xbox controllers as well. 

More on the Jumbo Mickey Mouse Plush:

There will be no shortage of swell snuggles for this jumbo Mickey Mouse plush. With detailed sculpting and embroidered features, the leader of the Club is one big, lovable softie! Coordinates with Minnie Mouse Plush – Jumbo, sold separately…Detailed plush sculpting…Embroidered features.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Toys & Hobbies

Disney

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Architecture, Technic, Mine...
Save up to 55% on Star Wars Funko POP!: Mandalorian, Th...
Sphero’s Swift-powered Programmable Robot Ball hi...
Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 50% off Hasbro boa...
LEGO’s Minecraft Crafting Box 3.0 falls to $56 (S...
Amazon Crayola gift sale from $11: Kids’ easel se...
These LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft, and Mario kits make gr...
Wrap this 7-inch Fortnite collectible playset up for un...
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO expands Art collection with official look at upcoming Mickey Mouse mosaic

Read more Learn More
Reg. $500+

LG’s Dual Screen G8X ThinQ Smartphone falls to new low of $400 (Save $100+)

$400 Learn More
Reg. $35

What’s old is made new with Kodak’s mobile film scanner at $24

$24 Learn More
40% off

Bring this smoothie-ready blender home from just $18 today (Reg. $30)

$18 Learn More
Save $100

Upgrade your room with Zinus’ Kellen King Bed Frame at $100 off, more from $51

From $51 Learn More
$150 off

Drop $150 from Apple’s 5K Retina iMac 256GB, now $1,649

$1,649 Learn More
80% off

Jos. A. Bank polishes your look with its lowest prices of the season from $15: Outerwear, more

From $15 Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Architecture, Technic, Minecraft, more from $16

$16 Learn More