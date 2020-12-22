iHealth’s popular No-Touch Digital Forehead Thermometer now down to $24.50

iHealth (95% positive in the last 90-days) via Amazon is now offering its No-Touch Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer for $24.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 or more at Amazon, that’s nearly 20% off, within about $0.50 of the Black Friday pricing, and the best we can find. Described as both safe and hygienic, this model measures temperature with no contact needed using a built-in infrared sensor. The single-button control is easy to use and it takes just 1 second for its tri-point sensors to pick up a temperature reading on everyone from babies and toddlers to the elderly. Rated 4+ stars from over 78,000 customers at Amazon where it is a number one best-seller. More details below.

The second best-selling non-contact thermometer on Amazon comes in at $18 Prime shipped right now and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 11,000 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as modern looking as today’s lead deal and doesn’t carry quite as many ratings, but it is still a solid option that will save you some cash.

Speaking of keeping a closer eye on your health stats, we are still tracking some fantastic deals on Apple Watch including Series 5 at $100 off for a limited and the Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) at one of the best prices yet. If you’re still on the hunt for some last-minute Apple and tech gear, Best Buy’s 1-day only flash sale is the place to be, just make sure to check out this offer on Apple’s latest iPad Air while you’re at it.

More on the iHealth No-Touch Infrared Thermometer:

No Touch Measuring, Just Safe and Hygienic: PT3 Built-in infrared temperature sensor, reads body temperature within 1.18 inches of the center of the forehead without physical contact.

Tri-Point Sensors Accuracy: An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while distance and environmental sensors combine to account for other variables; ensuring maximum accuracy every time temperature is taken.

Fast, Simple, Clear and Quiet: The intuitive single-button control design thermometer reads the temperature in just 1 second from a clear bright extra-large LED screen, even in total darkness. The quiet vibration alerting ensures there is no buzzing noise and no disturbance.

