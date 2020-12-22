FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jos. A. Bank polishes your look with its lowest prices of the season from $15: Outerwear, more

For a limited time only, Jos. A Bank Lowest Prices Event offers up to 80% off sitewide with deals from $15. Prices are as marked. Bank Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Elevate your winter wardrobe with the Traditional Fit Herringbone Quilted Vest. This style is currently on sale for $59 and regularly goes for $99. The quilted detailing is very classic and will never go out of style. I love the leather details that add a luxurious touch and it also features a plaid lining as well. This vest would pair nicely under the 1905 Collection Quarter-Zip Sweater and Joesph Abboud Arthur Dress Boots for a complete look. Head below the jump to find additional deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Jos. A. Bank include:

