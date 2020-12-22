FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Macy’s takes extra 20% off hundreds of top brands: Ralph Lauren, more

Macy’s takes an extra 20% off hundreds of top brands with promo code GIFT at checkout. Inside this event you will find deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Cole Haan, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Quarter-Zip Pullover that’s marked down to $32 and originally was priced at $70. This pullover is a standout from this sale because of how versatile it is. You can style it with khakis or dress pants for a polished look or jeans and joggers when heading to a casual outing. This style comes in several fun color options and the contrasting logo adds a fashionable touch. Hit the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more sales from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

