Save $100 on Segway Ninebot MAX electric scooters from $600

Amazon offers the latest Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter for $599.99 shipped. Usually fetching $700, today’s offer saves you $100 and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. The refreshed version of Segway’s Ninebot MAX electric scooter delivers a folding design that’s powered by a 350W motor, allowing it to cruise at up to 18.6MPH speeds. Alongside 10-inch pneumatic tires, you’re also looking at a 25-mile range as well as a front LED light and a handlebar-mounted display for keeping tabs on speed and other stats. A regenerative braking system completes the package with Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with the companion app. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you could use a longer range than what’s offered by the featured deal, Amazon also has the original Segway Ninebot KickScooter MAX on sale for $699.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Also at B&H. Down from $800, here you’re saving $100 and matching the third-best price to date. With a similar form-factor to the model noted above, this one differs in one key area, offering a 40.4-mile range. You’re also missing out on the app functionality, too. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Then swing by our Green Deals guide for some additional environmentally-friendly deals. We’re still tracking a pair of discounts on Swagtron electric vehicles, including its EB-5 Pro folding eBike at $450 and more from $99. Not to mention, this 300W portable power station is worth a look at $180.

Segway Kick Scooter MAX features:

Navigate the streets easily on this dark gray Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter. The long battery life gives you uninterrupted rides, while the anti-lock braking system and self-healing tires provide safety and rider comfort. This Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter features a folding design for easy portability and storage.

