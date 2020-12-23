Pick up this 2-Qt. air fryer from just $18 today (Reg. $40) + more from $28

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for just $17.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly as much as $40 at Best Buy, today’s offer is nearly 60% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If it’s just a simple air fryer you’re after for personal-sized meals and side dishes, this deal is worth a look. Features include a 1200-watt heating system with adjustable temperature settings (175- to 400-degrees), 60-minute timer, and auto shutoff for safety. The dishwasher-safe cooking basket and a non-stick cooking pan is joined by a sleek black matte finish. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Well, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better air fryer for less than $18, brand name or otherwise. If you’re in the market for a smaller 2-quart model, today’s lead deal is one of your best bets right now. Although, it might be worth using some of your savings on a new set of tongs to safely remove and serve-up your golden crisp air cooked meals. And be sure to check out the rest of today’s ongoing air fryer deals below:

The home goods deal don’t stop there though. We still have deals on OXO’s 15-piece Steel Kitchen Utensil Set, the Blendtec Classic Blender, and Anova sous vide cookers up to 50% off. Dive in to our home goods deal hub for even more of the best price drops on household essentials, tools, and kitchenware.

More on the Bella Pro SeriesAnalog Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 2-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1200 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. 1.7 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and pastries. Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F and 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone. The matte black finish adds style to any kitchen. Easy clean up with a dishwasher safe, PFOA free nonstick pan and crisping tray.

