Express Gift to You Sale takes 40-60% off sitewide with deals from $15

The Express Gift to You Sale offers 40 to 60% off sitewide including dresses, jackets, t-shirts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick for men is the Slim Plaid Dressy Flannel Shirt that’s will easily become a staple in your wardrobe for winter. It’s currently marked down to $35 and originally was priced at $70. This shirt is available in three color options and pairs nicely with jeans, khakis, or jogger pants alike. The material is brushed to promote comfort and it will look great paired under jackets or vests too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Express and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Abercrombie and Fitch’s Flash Sale that’s offering 40 to 60% off sitewide, including popular denim styles.

