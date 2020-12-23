FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Express Gift to You Sale takes 40-60% off sitewide with deals from $15

-
FashionExpress
60% off From $20

The Express Gift to You Sale offers 40 to 60% off sitewide including dresses, jackets, t-shirts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick for men is the Slim Plaid Dressy Flannel Shirt that’s will easily become a staple in your wardrobe for winter. It’s currently marked down to $35 and originally was priced at $70. This shirt is available in three color options and pairs nicely with jeans, khakis, or jogger pants alike. The material is brushed to promote comfort and it will look great paired under jackets or vests too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Express and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Abercrombie and Fitch’s Flash Sale that’s offering 40 to 60% off sitewide, including popular denim styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Express

About the Author

TOMS End of Year Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off snea...
Jos. A. Bank polishes your look with its lowest prices ...
Timberland Winter Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide in...
Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces plunge as low as $79 (Up t...
Abercrombie and Fitch updates your look with 40-60% off...
Macy’s takes extra 20% off hundreds of top brands...
Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 60% off Cole Haan, Ra...
Amazon offers men’s holiday sweaters from $20 Pri...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Nautica takes 50-70% off sitewide + holiday gifts under $20: Sweaters, jackets, more

Under $20 Learn More
From $14

Under Armour Outlet drops new markdowns at up to 60% off: Pullovers, polos, more

60% off Learn More
30% off

Amazon offering up to 30% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel, jeans, outerwear, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Sonic Mania $10, more

$35 Learn More
75% off

TOMS End of Year Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off sneakers, boots, more + deals under $25

From $10 Learn More
20% off

eero’s Pro Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System falls to $319 (Save 20%), more from $79

$79 Learn More
80% off

Last-minute eBook gifts from $1: Lord of the Rings, Witcher, and much more up to 80% off

From $1 Learn More
$300 off

G-Technology’s Thunderbolt 3 Hard Drive systems on sale from $549 (Save up to $300)

$549+ Learn More