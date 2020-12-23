Let these Cybovac robots clean the floors from just $115 via Amazon (Up to 32% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Eurus-Or1 (100% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 32% off Kyvol household robotic vacuums. The Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is now down to $115 shipped. That’s more than 42% or $85 off the regular $200 price tag and the lowest we can find. While it might not carry one of the better known brand names, it is also among the most affordable options out there and carries a 4+ star rating from thousands on Amazon. It sports 2000Pa suction and is suitable for thick carpets, hard floors, and taking care of pet hair. Along with scheduling and smart control via the companion app, after it has exhausted its 150-minute runtime, it will automatically return itself to the included charger. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable today’s deal is. There aren’t very many options out there for less, and certainly not from brands we would recommend. Although it is worth noting that something like the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 Amazon customers, can be had for a few bucks more at $119. Or just score yourself a $20 Bissell Featherweight Stick Vac for quick clean-ups and call it a day.

Otherwise, browse through the rest of today’s robotic vacuum Gold Box for even more discounted options. You’ll also want to dive into our 2020 launch coverage for the DEEBOT T8 Robotic vacuum and the iRobot Roomba i3/+ with Dirt Disposal, as well as all of the household price drops in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum:

Powerful Suction & Ultra-thin: 2000Pa strong suction power, are suitable for hard floors to medium-pile carpets. Special design for daily cleaning, Cybovac E20 can easily clean various dust, hairs, and cat litter from your room, carpet, and under furniture. Kyvol robotic vacuum cleaner has a slim 2.85-inch body. It’s thin enough to reach every corner of a house or narrow space, clean leftover dirty areas, and keep your house neat

150 min Runtime & Self-charging: This automatic vacuum cleaner robot has a high capacity lithium-ion battery of 3200mAh and a charging base. It could continuously work about 150 minutes(max) to meet the cleaning needs from the living room to the bedroom. When the battery is low(light turns to orange), it will automatically return to the charging base

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!