TOMS End of Year Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off sneakers, boots, more + deals under $25

TOMS End of Year Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off sneakers, boots, slippers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Our top picks for men is the Hawthorne Leather Boots that are currently marked down to $65 and originally were priced at $150. These boots were made for winter weather with a lug outsole that helps to grip the ground. They’re also waterproof and cushioned to promote all-day comfort. I also love that this style can pair with almost any casual pant in your wardrobe. Head below the jump to find additional deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Another notable deal from this sale is the Lelani Leather Booties that are currently marked down to $65 and originally were priced at $130. These boots are a classic style that can easily be dressed up or down with jeans, leggings, or dresses alike. Plus, you can choose from two versatile color options.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, check out the Macy’s Holiday Event that’s offering an extra 20% off Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!