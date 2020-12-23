FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TOMS End of Year Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off sneakers, boots, more + deals under $25

-
FashionToms
75% off From $10

TOMS End of Year Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off sneakers, boots, slippers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Our top picks for men is the Hawthorne Leather Boots that are currently marked down to $65 and originally were priced at $150. These boots were made for winter weather with a lug outsole that helps to grip the ground. They’re also waterproof and cushioned to promote all-day comfort. I also love that this style can pair with almost any casual pant in your wardrobe. Head below the jump to find additional deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Another notable deal from this sale is the Lelani Leather Booties that are currently marked down to $65 and originally were priced at $130. These boots are a classic style that can easily be dressed up or down with jeans, leggings, or dresses alike. Plus, you can choose from two versatile color options.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, check out the Macy’s Holiday Event that’s offering an extra 20% off Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Toms

About the Author

Express Gift to You Sale takes 40-60% off sitewide with...
Jos. A. Bank polishes your look with its lowest prices ...
Timberland Winter Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide in...
Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces plunge as low as $79 (Up t...
Abercrombie and Fitch updates your look with 40-60% off...
Macy’s takes extra 20% off hundreds of top brands...
Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 60% off Cole Haan, Ra...
Amazon offers men’s holiday sweaters from $20 Pri...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

TOMS takes 30% off sitewide just in time for the holidays: Boots, slippers, more

From $20 Learn More
50% off

Clarks takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 40% off sale styles from $30

+ extra 40% off Learn More
70% off

Rockport’s Reboot Sale offers up to 70% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, dress shoes, more

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Sonic Mania $10, more

$35 Learn More
20% off

eero’s Pro Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System falls to $319 (Save 20%), more from $79

$79 Learn More
80% off

Last-minute eBook gifts from $1: Lord of the Rings, Witcher, and much more up to 80% off

From $1 Learn More
$300 off

G-Technology’s Thunderbolt 3 Hard Drive systems on sale from $549 (Save up to $300)

$549+ Learn More
60% off

Express Gift to You Sale takes 40-60% off sitewide with deals from $15

From $20 Learn More