Vahdam tea box sets and infusers now start from $10 Prime shipped (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Vahdam Tea via Amazon is offering up to 40% off a selection of its tea gift boxes and accessories. The 6-pack Vahdam Glow Assorted Tea Gift Set is now down at $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $35, today’s deal is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. All wrapped up in a “luxurious” gift box, this set contains six gold tin caddies filled with “award winning teas.” Flavors include Chai teas and Himalayan black blends as well as green and herbal mixtures. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

A great add-on for today’s tea box sets is the 3-piece Vahdam tea accessory kit that’s on sale for $9.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $15, this is a new 2020 Amazon low and the best price we can find. Including a stainless steel tea infuser, serving tea spoon, and a triangle-shaped infuser, this is a great little set for tea lovers or just to go alongside one of today’s discounted Vahdam sets.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s tea Gold Box offers including additional box sets, infusers, Matcha tea powder, and more starting from $10.

More on the Vahdam Glow Assorted Tea Gift Set:

