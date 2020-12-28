FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get $40 Amazon gift card with Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription for $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a $40 gift card with the purchase of a Microsoft 365 subscription at the regular price of $99.99. While we did see a $50 bundle earlier this month, it still represents a great deal on something many of you are probably going to need to purchase anyway.

Microsoft 365 Family offers up access to apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, alongside 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, for each of the six people this subscription covers. All of the apps are compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Just make sure to manually cancel the subscription before it lapses if you don’t want another year, as it will auto-renew on you.

  • Microsoft 365 Family 12 month subscription with auto-renewal for digital download and $50 Amazon Gift Card delivered by mail
  • Gift Card is affixed inside a mini envelope. Gift Card has no fees and no expiration date
  • The Gift Card you receive may not have the denomination displayed on the actual gift card. To check the purchased value, simply match the last 4 digits of the serial number on the back of the gift card to those listed in order details using the Amazon App or visit amazon com/yourorders

