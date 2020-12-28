Get $40 Amazon gift card with Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription for $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a $40 gift card with the purchase of a Microsoft 365 subscription at the regular price of $99.99. While we did see a $50 bundle earlier this month, it still represents a great deal on something many of you are probably going to need to purchase anyway.

Microsoft 365 Family offers up access to apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, alongside 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, for each of the six people this subscription covers. All of the apps are compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Just make sure to manually cancel the subscription before it lapses if you don’t want another year, as it will auto-renew on you.

