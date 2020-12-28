Oral-B’s AI-equipped GENIUS X Toothbrush is $50 off at Amazon: $170 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B GENIUS X Electric Toothbrush for $169.99 shipped after you clip the $50 on-page coupon. Regularly $220 just about everywhere including Best Buy and Target, today’s deal is $50 off the going rate and the best price we can find on the high-end Oral-B solution. Along with the included 3-pack of brush replacement heads, this bundle also includes the charger and a travel case that can also juice-up your smartphone. The “GENIUS X 10000” uses artificial intelligence (“learned from thousands of human brushing behaviors”) to offer up “personal coaching” and other tips for a smart cleaning experience. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers.

But you’re not the type to appreciate an AI-equipped toothbrush, go for a basic model instead. The Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush comes in at $40 shipped on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 25,000 Amazon customers. It might not be quite as intelligent as today’s lead deal but it will certianly get the job done and has all of the most important features otherwise. Or, just score this Oral-B Vitality Dual Clean Rechargeable Battery Electric Toothbrush for $20 and call it a day.

But we have plenty of household essential deals ready to go in our home goods deal hub including this wide-ranging AmazonBasics event from $11. Just make sure you swing by our annual Write-Off Week roundup for some great ways to score some 2020 deductions on discounted gear.

More on Oral-B GENIUS X Electric Toothbrush:

Oral-B GENIUS X 10000 with artificial intelligence has learned from thousands of human brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your brushing style

Gives You daily personal coaching to cover all areas evenly, with the right amount of pressure for the right time

Bluetooth technology to connect it to your smartphone

Includes: rechargeable handle, 3 brush heads, a charger and a travel case that can charge your toothbrush and smartphone

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!