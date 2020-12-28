FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The Retrospec Quip Skateboard is built for cruising with ABEC-7 bearings at $34 (Reg. $45)

24% off $34

Amazon is offering the Retrospec Quip Skateboard for $34.23 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $45 and today’s deal comes within $0.24 of its all-time low. If you’re ready to get back outside and enjoy the wind in your face, this is a fantastic way to do it. The 27- by 6-inch 70’s-style cruiser skateboard offered here utilizes ABEC-7 high-speed carbon bearings. This allows for ultra-smooth gliding and allows you to easily cruise around with little effort. This skateboard is lightweight, coming in at just 4-pounds, making it easy to tote around with you. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Picking this up for your kid, instead of yourself? Well, ensure they’re safe while riding by grabbing this full kit of protective gear. It includes wrist, elbow, and knee pads, all of which are designed to help minimize injuries while riding outside. Coming in at $10, this is a fantastic way to help keep your young ones safe and your mind at ease.

Not a skateboard fan? Well, the Razor A2 Kick Scooter is perfect for cruising up and down your street. Designed for kids, it supports riders over 5-years old and up to 143-pounds. The ABEC-5 bearings are similar, but slightly less smooth than today’s lead deal. But, at just $35, it’s a fantastic price to get back outdoors once the weather is a bit warmer.

Retrospec Quip Skateboard features:

  • 27″ x 6″ injection-molded 70’s-style retro street cruiser, made with highly flexible plastic
  • Ultra-smooth-gliding and highly flexible polyurethane-cast wheels enhance durability and comfort while skating
  • Equipped with precision and lightweight ABEC-7 high-speed carbon bearings
  • Lightweight and portable 4 lbs.
  • Ready to ride with 5″ trucks for enhanced maneuverability, control, and balance
  • Recommended Weight Limit: 220 LBS

