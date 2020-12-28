Rocketbook reusable cloud-ready notebooks now $20 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $32), more

Amazon is now offering the Rocketbook Core Smart Reusable Notebook bundle for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $32 direct from Rocketbook, today’s offer is a few bucks under the Black Friday pricing at Amazon and within $1 of the all-time low. This bundle sits at $26.50 via Walmart for comparison. Along with the included microfiber cloth and Pilot Frixion pen, you’re looking at a 36-page smart notebook that can beam your handwritten content to just about any cloud service you might use. However, you can also wipe the pages clean and start from scratch with a damp cloth as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 32,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

We are also tracking some 10% discounts on the Rocketbook Flip Capsule Folio Cover and the Smart Notebook Folio. Starting from $24, you’ll find a couple size options available on both highly-rated options. Not only do they protect your Rocketbook, but they also provide some extra storage for your accessories and offer up a magnetic clasp to keep things secure. Rated 4+ stars from as many as 1,300 Amazon customers.

But if it’s just a simple notebook you’re after, take a look at the Paperage Lined Journal Notebook at under $10 Prime shipped. Available in a multitude of colors, this is a highly-rated option with 100 gsm ivory paper, an expandable inner pocket, and one of those ribbon bookmarks.

For more home office deals, dive into today’s Pad & Quill New Year sale and this Office 365 for Families offer. Just make sure you check out our Write-Off Week roundup for all of the best ways to score some last-minute deductions on your 2020 taxes.

More on the Rocketbook Core Smart Reusable Notebook:

No more wasting paper – this 36 page dotted grid notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive Dropbox Evernote box OneNote Slack iCloud email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen marker or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles smart search and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

