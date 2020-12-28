As our massive collection of iOS price drops continues to grow for the holidays, we now have deals on one of the best iOS narrative puzzlers out there. In fact, just about all of the titles in The Room series (other than the original, which has been listed at $1 for years) are now seeing notable price drops. The latest title in the series, The Room: Old Sins, regularly fetches $5 on the App Store but can now be had for $1.99. Ranked in the top 20 puzzlers on Apple’s digital marketplace, this is easily one of the best iOS narrative puzzlers out there and is now matching the lowest we have ever tracked outside of a brief launch promotion. Rated 4+ stars from over 30,000 Amazon customers. More details and deals below.

The iOS narrative puzzlers don’t stop there however. Alongside the Old Sins and its peculiar, old doll house of tricks, we are also tracking solid offers on The Room Two and Three. Both titles also bring that narrative-driven puzzler experience to the table alongside some Apple Game of the Year awards and, best of all, discounted pricing. Everything is listed below.

But be sure to dive into today’s roundup for another gigantic list of price drops courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just a few of the titles you’ll find in there include R.B.I. Baseball 20, Wonder Boy, Bloons TD 6, Pavilion, Pascal’s Wager, NBA 2K20, and many more.

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on The Room Old Sins:

Enter The Room: Old Sins and be transported to a place where tactile exploration meets challenging puzzles and a captivating story. The sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife provokes the hunt for a precious artefact. The trail leads to the attic of their home, and the discovery of an old, peculiar dollhouse… Explore unsettling locations, follow obscure clues and manipulate bizarre contraptions as you uncover the mysteries within Waldegrave Manor.

