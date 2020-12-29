FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AUTO-VOX’s wireless backup camera kit supports two inputs at $105 (Reg. $150)

-
AmazonAUTO-VOX
Reg. $150 $105

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its W7PRO 5-inch Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $104.99 shipped with the code UK6AZQSO and when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, you’d normally pay $150 and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If your vehicle doesn’t have a backup camera, it’s time to finally add one to your ride. It makes backing up so much easier, and this is a great way to do it. The wireless nature makes hooking things up super simple and you’ll even find two camera inputs available here. Plus, the included 5-inch display makes it simple to see what is behind your vehicle. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Already have a display in your vehicle and looking to save some cash? Well, the eRapta backup camera is a great choice. I used this on my old SUV and absolutely loved it. Offering both day and night vision, this budget-focused camera comes in at just $26, keeping quite a bit of cash in your pocket.

You’ll also want to check out GOOLOO’s 2000A portable jump starter, which is currently on sale for 35% off at $65. It’s a great way to ensure you’ll never be stranded due to a dead battery, if that’s something that’s happened to you in the past.

AUTO-VOX W7PRO Backup Camera Kit features:

5′ Monitor supports 2 rear cameras inputs, you can add the second W7PRO camera as the front or side view camera. Freely switch the image between CAM1 and CAM2 to avoid blind obstacles. Greatly improve the parking safety and efficiency. NOTE: the second camera should be purchased separately on our store.

