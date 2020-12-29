FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GOOLOO’s 2000A portable jump starter drops to $65 at Amazon with a 15W USB-C port

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Upgraded 2000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $64.99 shipped with the code 8YKEWD96 and when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, it normally goes for $100, our last mention was on Cyber Monday for $70, and the lowest that we’ve tracked is $60 back in August. This portable jump starter is perfect for all scenarios, considering it can power gas engines up to 10L or diesel up to 7L. Plus, you’ll find that it has a 15W USB-C port and dual 2.4A USB-A plugs to power your smartphone or table while on-the-go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ensure you don’t have a dead battery by keeping it charged with the AmazonBasics 12V/2A Battery Charger. It doesn’t have the capability of jump-starting your vehicle, but it’ll prevent the battery from running dead, making it a worthwhile investment if you have a car that doesn’t get driven often, especially since it’s just $30 shipped.

Don’t miss out roundup of Aukey deals from yesterday, which includes a car phone mount at $11. You’ll also find several other sales, like 100W chargers, dual-port adapters, and much more.

GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter features:

It provide instant current, without the need for a donor vehicle. You can start your vehicles (up to 10.0L Gas or 7.0L diesel), Motorcycles, RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, mower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, oil boat, yachting in just a few minutes.

