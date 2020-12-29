Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Spirit Roots, Out There, The Last Express, more

It is now time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. The holiday season has produced a giant list of discounted apps including Adobe Elements 2020, The Room series, and the award-winning Hidden Folks, not to mention our massive (and now updated) roundup. But we aren’t done yet. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Spirit Roots, Out There: Ω Edition, The Last Express, Sketch Club, Pumped BMX 3, and even more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pixagram: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Out There: Ω Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Child Lebensborn: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pumped BMX 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Last Express: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sketch Club: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Groove Rider GR-16: $10 (Reg. $19)

Mac: Tiny Calendar: FREE (Reg. $20)

Mac: Cleaner One – Disk Clean: FREE (Reg. $20)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tunable – Music Practice Tools: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: FullyRaw by Kristina: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Gif Me! Camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BlackCam – Black&White Camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 20: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Magellan: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Eyes of Ara: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: NBA 2K20: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Ord.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Burly Men at Sea: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Trail Boss BMX: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Passpartout: Starving Artist: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BeatMaker 3: $14 (Reg. $27)

iOS Universal: Poison-202 Vintage Synthesizer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Color Folder Master: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: PopDo: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Machinarium: $4 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Botanicula: $3 (Reg. $10)

More on Spirit Roots:

Long ago, on the outskirts of a small, but undoubtedly, very warlike star system, armed conflict raged for a hundred years among the system’s inhabitants. The fighting was so fierce that in the end only one small piece remained of each of the planets. At that point, the inhabitants of all of the planets decided that they would have to stop fighting in order to survive. So, they stitched together the remaining pieces of their worlds into one large planet with a single, absolute condition: no one could violate anyone else’s borders.

