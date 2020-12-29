FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 67% on JOBY GorillaPods, action grips, and more from $5

B&H offers the JOBY GorillaPod 1K Flexible Tripod Kit for $24.97 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer saves you 50%, beats Amazon’s current price by $18, and matches the all-time low. JOBY’s tripod features its signature flexible legs that let you position a smartphone, camera, or GoPro just about anywhere to capture the perfect shot. This model also features a built-in ball head mount for added positions and can hold up to 2.2-pounds of gear. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more JOBY deals from $5.

Other JOBY photography deals:

If you already have a JOBY tripod or want to add smartphone support to one of the discounted models today, GripTight ONE Mount is a great add-on. It’ll connect with all of today’s discounts and provides a secure place to slot in an iPhone and more. Otherwise, it might be a good idea to add some extra storage into your mobile photography kit with LaCie’s Rugged Secure 2TB USB-C Hard Drive at $112.50.

JOBY GorillaPod 1K Tripod features:

The GorillaPod 1K Flexible Mini-Tripod with Ball Head Kit from Joby pairs the GorillaPod 1K stand with the BallHead 1K to form a flexible and versatile support system. With the ball head, you can precisely control the direction and angle of your equipment and then lock that position in place for easy use. This kit is ideal for compact mirrorless cameras, LED lights, flashes, or any other gear weighing up to 2.2 lb.

