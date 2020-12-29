FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stock up on 11-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey for the new year: $48 (Reg. $120+)

-
Sports-FitnessMyProtein
Reg. $120+ $48

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of its Impact Whey Protein for $48 shipped. Simply add two 5.5-pound packages to your cart and apply code VIP48 at checkout. Regularly $63 each, today’s price drop is a sizable $78 in savings and the best we can find. With New Year’s resolutions on the horizon now, it might be a good time to stock up on protein powder to support your 2021 workout regimen while the price is right. “Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value,” it has just 1-gram of sugar per serving and around 1-gram of fat. Each serving also has as much as 21-grams of protein (depending on the flavor) and you’re looking at solid 4+ star ratings from thousands. More details below. 

A great way to use your savings and to further supplement your 2021 workout plan is with some high-quality and affordable protein bars. The Pure Protein Bars check both of these boxes with an 18-pack at just over $16 Prime shipped. They have as much as 21-grams of protein a pop and carry stellar ratings from nearly 20,000 Amazon customers. 

Speaking of health supplements and your fitness gear, we have a selection of highly-rated water bottles and travel mugs on sale from $8.50 right now as well as Quest Chocolate Caramel Protein Bars at 33% off. Then, dive into our fitness tracker and Apple deal hubs for some high-tech workout gear while you’re at it as well. 

More on the MyProtein Impact Whey:

Premium whey packed with 21g of protein per serving, for the everyday protein you need from a quality source. And where does this whey come from? The same cows that produce your milk and cheese — simply filtered, evaporated, and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Protein is officially certified as one of the best protein powders on the market.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

MyProtein

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Coleman’s 50-Quart Xtreme Cooler keeps the beers ...
Prep for New Year’s resolutions: CamelBak & ...
Add SOG’s Sync II Traveler Multi-Tool to your EDC...
The Retrospec Quip Skateboard is built for cruising wit...
Get ahead of 2021 with Amazon fitness discounts priced ...
Contigo and Stanley steel travel mugs now starting from...
All-new Wyze Watch offers blood oxygen tracking, 9-day ...
Play ping pong against family on any table with this po...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

Load up on Quest Chocolate Caramel Protein Bars: 10-pack now under $13 (33% off), more

$13 Learn More
Reg. $300+

Juicers and blenders up to $170 off in-time for the new year: Omega, Ninja, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
30% off

Upgrade your video calls with this 1080p USB webcam at just $13.50 Prime shipped

$13.50 Learn More
Reg. $150

AeroGarden’s Harvest Grower helps you eat healthier in 2021 at $100 (Save 33%)

$100 Learn More
50% off

Content creators can score a pair of 20-foot Roland mic cables at $30 today (50% off)

$30 Learn More
34% off

VAVA’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub packs Gigabit Ethernet, SD, dual 4K HDMI, more at $66

$66 Learn More
55% off

Save up to 55% on Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and other digital manga from $4

$4 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Lovecraft Untold Stories, Hydro Coach PRO, and more

FREE+ Learn More