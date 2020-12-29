FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prep for New Year’s resolutions: CamelBak & Contigo fitness/travel bottles from $8.50

-
AmazonSports-FitnesswootCamelBak
Reg. $13+ $8.50+

Woot is now offering the 25-ounce CamelBak Brook Water Bottle for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $18 at Amazon, today’s offer is around 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking to refresh the workout gear before your New Year’s resolutions kick-in, this is a solid option from a trusted brand. Features include a leak-proof, thread-less lid, carry loop, a form-factor that “fits in car cup holders,” and a BPA-, BPS, and BPF-free design. The manufacturer lifetime warranty is a nice touch as well. Ratings are light here but CamelBak is a well-known and trusted brand in the space. Head below for even more travel mugs and water bottles starting from $8.50

More water bottle and travel mug deals:

For something even more affordable, consider the highly-rated Contigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle. It provides a 24-ounce capacity for just $8 Prime shipped on Amazon. One-handed drinking and the lifetime warranty are standout features here.  

Just be sure to checkout some of the tech workout companion deals we have running like this Apple Watch Series 6 deal and Garmin’s fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Smartwatch. Not to mention everything you’ll find in our Applefitness tracker, and workout deal hubs

More on the CamelBak Brook Water Bottle:

Sleekest design yet combines leak-proof performance in fresh and expressive colors for a true reflection of you. The Brook is designed for those who demand stylish functionality and choose to fuel every day with passion. Guaranteed Leak-proof with a thread less self-sealing Cap…Water on the go with a convenient carry loop. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

woot CamelBak

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Stock up on 11-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey for the ne...
Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System falls to new l...
Save up to 30% on Fibaro, Aeotec, and other Z-Wave smar...
GOOLOO’s 2000A portable jump starter drops to $65...
Laundry essentials up to 40% off at Amazon: Downy Unsto...
Build a shed with ease when using 2x4basics’ cust...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 LTE falls to new all-tim...
Norton 360 antivirus software for various platforms hit...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $20+

Contigo and Stanley steel travel mugs now starting from $8.50 at Amazon (Reg. $20+)

$8.50+ Learn More
Reg. $120+

Stock up on 11-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey for the new year: $48 (Reg. $120+)

$48 Learn More
33% off

Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System falls to new low at $430, more from $100

$100 Learn More
60% off

GameStop end of year sale up to 60% off Funko, gamer hoodies, collectibles, more

From $10 Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on Fibaro, Aeotec, and other Z-Wave smart home gear from $30

$30 Learn More
$35 off

GOOLOO’s 2000A portable jump starter drops to $65 at Amazon with a 15W USB-C port

$65 Learn More
40% off

Laundry essentials up to 40% off at Amazon: Downy Unstopables, Tide PODS, more from $15

From $!5 Learn More
16% off

Build a shed with ease when using 2x4basics’ custom kit at its lowest price in years, now $51

$51 Learn More