Prep for New Year’s resolutions: CamelBak & Contigo fitness/travel bottles from $8.50

Woot is now offering the 25-ounce CamelBak Brook Water Bottle for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $18 at Amazon, today’s offer is around 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking to refresh the workout gear before your New Year’s resolutions kick-in, this is a solid option from a trusted brand. Features include a leak-proof, thread-less lid, carry loop, a form-factor that “fits in car cup holders,” and a BPA-, BPS, and BPF-free design. The manufacturer lifetime warranty is a nice touch as well. Ratings are light here but CamelBak is a well-known and trusted brand in the space. Head below for even more travel mugs and water bottles starting from $8.50.

More water bottle and travel mug deals:

For something even more affordable, consider the highly-rated Contigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle. It provides a 24-ounce capacity for just $8 Prime shipped on Amazon. One-handed drinking and the lifetime warranty are standout features here.

Just be sure to checkout some of the tech workout companion deals we have running like this Apple Watch Series 6 deal and Garmin’s fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Smartwatch. Not to mention everything you’ll find in our Apple, fitness tracker, and workout deal hubs.

More on the CamelBak Brook Water Bottle:

Sleekest design yet combines leak-proof performance in fresh and expressive colors for a true reflection of you. The Brook is designed for those who demand stylish functionality and choose to fuel every day with passion. Guaranteed Leak-proof with a thread less self-sealing Cap…Water on the go with a convenient carry loop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!