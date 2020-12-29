FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Norton 360 antivirus software for various platforms hits Amazon all-time low from $20

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $30+ From $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Norton 360 Antivirus software for 2021 from $19.99. Available as a digital download at no-cost. As a comparison, you’d typically pay at least $30 with today’s deals amounting to new all-time low prices.

There’s your choice of two different software packages in today’s sale, including the Deluxe and Platinum versions. Both offer protection for multiple devices, including PCs, Macs, iOS, and Android smartphones. On top of virus protection, Norton delivers a secure VPN as well, for anonymous browsing, “bank-grade” encryption, and more. Plus, you’ll also receive 75GB worth of online backup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Working with a small business or loaded with devices across the family? Today’s sale also includes the Platinum version of Norton’s software, which allows users to download this app and enjoy protection on up to 20 devices at a time. As well, you can also bump your cloud backup to 20GB. The Platinum version of Norton 360 is on sale for $35 from the regular $50 price tag. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Jump over to our daily iOS and Mac app roundup for even more price drops to close out the year. We’ve been tracking a number of top-rated apps since before Christmas, which you can see all of here in our recently updated guide.

Norton 360 Antivirus features:

  • ONGOING PROTECTION Download instantly & install protection for up to 5 PCs, Macs, iOS or Android devices in minutes!
  • REAL-TIME THREAT PROTECTION Advanced security protects against existing and emerging malware threats, including ransomware and viruses, and it won’t slow down your device performance.
  • SECURE VPN Browse anonymously and securely with a no-log VPN while using public Wi-Fi. Add bank-grade encryption to help keep your information like passwords and bank details secure and private.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System falls to new l...
GameStop end of year sale up to 60% off Funko, gamer ho...
Save up to 30% on Fibaro, Aeotec, and other Z-Wave smar...
GOOLOO’s 2000A portable jump starter drops to $65...
Laundry essentials up to 40% off at Amazon: Downy Unsto...
Build a shed with ease when using 2x4basics’ cust...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 LTE falls to new all-tim...
Prep for New Year’s resolutions: CamelBak & ...
Show More Comments

Related

$85 off

Enjoy 15-months of Office 365 for Families plus Norton 360 Standard at just $75 ($85 off)

$75 Learn More
Reg. $100

Twelve South BookBook for 16-inch MacBook Pro is down to $80 (Reg. $100)

$80 Learn More
Reg. $120+

Stock up on 11-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey for the new year: $48 (Reg. $120+)

$48 Learn More
33% off

Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System falls to new low at $430, more from $100

$100 Learn More
60% off

GameStop end of year sale up to 60% off Funko, gamer hoodies, collectibles, more

From $10 Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on Fibaro, Aeotec, and other Z-Wave smart home gear from $30

$30 Learn More
$35 off

GOOLOO’s 2000A portable jump starter drops to $65 at Amazon with a 15W USB-C port

$65 Learn More
40% off

Laundry essentials up to 40% off at Amazon: Downy Unstopables, Tide PODS, more from $15

From $!5 Learn More