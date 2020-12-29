Norton 360 antivirus software for various platforms hits Amazon all-time low from $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Norton 360 Antivirus software for 2021 from $19.99. Available as a digital download at no-cost. As a comparison, you’d typically pay at least $30 with today’s deals amounting to new all-time low prices.

There’s your choice of two different software packages in today’s sale, including the Deluxe and Platinum versions. Both offer protection for multiple devices, including PCs, Macs, iOS, and Android smartphones. On top of virus protection, Norton delivers a secure VPN as well, for anonymous browsing, “bank-grade” encryption, and more. Plus, you’ll also receive 75GB worth of online backup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Working with a small business or loaded with devices across the family? Today’s sale also includes the Platinum version of Norton’s software, which allows users to download this app and enjoy protection on up to 20 devices at a time. As well, you can also bump your cloud backup to 20GB. The Platinum version of Norton 360 is on sale for $35 from the regular $50 price tag. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Norton 360 Antivirus features:

ONGOING PROTECTION Download instantly & install protection for up to 5 PCs, Macs, iOS or Android devices in minutes!

REAL-TIME THREAT PROTECTION Advanced security protects against existing and emerging malware threats, including ransomware and viruses, and it won’t slow down your device performance.

SECURE VPN Browse anonymously and securely with a no-log VPN while using public Wi-Fi. Add bank-grade encryption to help keep your information like passwords and bank details secure and private.

