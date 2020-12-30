Grow your reading list ahead of 2021 with Amazon’s latest Kindle eBook sale from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Kindle eBooks with prices starting at $1.99. Everything here will become a permanent addition to your library, with a collection of different genres includes from sci-fi and mystery to biographies and much more. You’ll find 4+ star ratings on the entire batch of discounted reads today, with just about all of them have earned #1 best-seller status, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Highlights from today’s Kindle sale:

Then hit up our media guide for other ways to expand your reading list into the New Year. You can currently save up to 55% on a selection of popular manga titles, including Attack on Titan and more from $4. Not to mention, time is also running out to grab December’s First Reads December eBook freebies from Amazon. So don’t forget to pick up a new title before the next batch rolls in for January.

The Answer Is… synopsis:

Since debuting as the host of Jeopardy! in 1984, Alex Trebek has been something like a family member to millions of television viewers, bringing entertainment and education into their homes five nights a week. Last year, he made the stunning announcement that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. What followed was an incredible outpouring of love and kindness. Social media was flooded with messages of support, and the Jeopardy! studio received boxes of cards and letters offering guidance, encouragement, and prayers.

