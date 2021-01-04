FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bella Pro Series Electric Tea Maker Kettle combo now 50% off at $30 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series Electric Tea Maker for $29.99 shipped. Also matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 and currently starting at $57 via Amazon, today’s deal is as much as 50% in savings and is the lowest price we can find. Not only does this model boil water like any other electric kettle, but it also supports brewing loose leaf teas and features four preset temperature settings for the ideal flavor extraction. Other features include a 30-minute keep warm function, 1500-watts of power, a 1.7-liter capacity, and a 360-degree base with cordless pouring. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

If the loose leaf tea and precision temperature settings are overkill for your casual tea time, take a look at the AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle instead. It comes in at $25 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 30,000 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as large as today’s lead deal, but you could opt for Amazon’s 1.7-liter model and still save a few bucks right now anyway. 

Today’s kitchenware deals don’t stop there though. We have price drops available on a selection of coffee makers from $43, Black Friday pricing on Instant Pot’s 6-Qt. VIVA Black Stainless Multi-Cooker, and the Instant Vortex 10-quart Air Fryer Oven. Just make sure you check out today’s Gold Box protein sale as well as this morning’s My Protein offer to keep those New Year’s diet resolutions in check. 

More on the Bella Pro Series Electric Tea Maker:

Prepare a variety of teas with this Bella Pro steeping tea kettle. Four preset temperature settings help develop the perfect flavor for different varieties, and the 1500W system boils up to seven cups in minutes. Maintain the selected water temperature for up to 30 minutes thanks to the adjustable keep warm function of this Bella Pro steeping tea kettle.

