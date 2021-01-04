Add Finer Form’s Half Ball Balance Trainer to the home gym: $70 (Today only, Reg. $100)

Today only, Woot is offering the Finer Form Half Ball Balance Trainer with Resistance Bands (2020 edition) for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $100 at Amazon, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. For most folks the New Year’s fitness resolutions will have to get taken care of home still, making today’s offer even more enticing. This system includes the half balance ball with a set of resistance bands to support a wealth of different workouts including, bit not limited to, squats, lunges, burpees, planks, side bends, push-ups, crunches, and more. Made of a “durable” PVC material, it can supports weights up to 660-pounds as well. Rated 4+ stars from 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you think the balance ball is just going to collect dust, opt for a significantly more affordable and equally as versatile set of resistance bands. The 5-piece Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands sell for under $12 Prime shipped at Amazon where they carry a 4+ star rating from over 63,300 customers. They were also featured in our 2020 gift guide for fitness enthusiasts as well.

Along with a new year comes new workout resolutions and we are here to help you meet them, at a discount of course. Firstly, check out these personalized workouts and meal plans from BetterMe, then dive into the Under Armour Semi-Annual Event and the rest of our workout apparel deals to refresh your gym gear. Next up, we have Sunny Health & Fitness’ Water Rowing Machine at $160 off alongside Amazon’s Halo Fitness Tracker, Apple Watch Series 6 price drops, and other fitness trackers. Lastly, Amazon’s Gold Box and MyProtein have a series of great deals on whey powder and more right now.

More on the Finer Form Half Ball Balance Trainer:

STRENGTHEN YOUR CORE. Strong but lightweight, our balance ball trainer allows you to work your abdominals, obliques and core with a limitless amount of popular exercises.

MADE OF STRONG, HIGH-QUALITY PVC. Thickened surface allows for stable, supportive workouts. The balance ball supports 660 pounds of weight, and stands up to toughest workouts

NEW RESISTANCE BANDS to add critical arm exercises to your workouts. Use the bands to isolate upper body parts such as biceps, triceps and shoulders. Do curls, tricep extensions or dozens of other upper body routines while focusing on your core.

