Refresh your kitchen utensils with this 17-pc. Cuisinart set for $20 shipped (Reg. up to $50)

Home GoodseBay Daily DealsCuisinart
Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering then 17-piece Cuisinart Cooking and Baking Gadget Set for $19.99 shipped. Also matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $50, today’s deal is $30 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. The only comparable Cuisinart sets we can find on Amazon start at nearly double, for comparison’s sake. This near-complete kitchen gadget overhaul includes a can opener, peeler, pizza cutter, whisk, mini silicone spatula, mini silicone jar spatula, 9-inch stainless steel tongs, 6-piece measuring spoon set, and more. You’ll also find non-slip ergonomic handles, stainless steel blades, and a lifetime warranty here as well. Throw in a new coffee maker and an Instant Pot and you’re looking at a nice little kitchen upgrade. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you’ve already got your can opener and measuring cup sets in order, it might make more sense to focus on the serving spoons, spatulas, and turners. This 7-piece Glad Cooking Kitchen Utensils Set goes for $15 at Amazon and features a non-scratch nylon coating to protect your cookware. The 4+ star rating and dishwasher-safe design are a nice touch as well. Otherwise, just go scoop up this similar 17-piece set courtesy of AmazonBasics at just over $11 Prime shipped instead. 

Today’s deal on the Bella Pro Series Electric Tea Maker at 50% off will match perfectly with either the Cuisinart or Amazon sets mentioned above. However, you might also want to check out the now live Black Friday pricing available on Instant Pot’s 6-quart VIVA Black Stainless Multi-Cooker and Amazon’s deal on the Instant Vortex 10-quart Air Fryer Oven, along with every thing else found in our home goods deal hub as well. 

More on the Cuisinart Cooking Gadget Set:

Cuisinart 17-piece set provides home chefs with all the essential gadgets they need for everything they’re making. Set includes Can opener, Peeler, Pizza cutter, Whisk, Mini silicone spatula, mini silicone jar spatula, 9″ Stainless Steel tongs, 6pc Measuring spoon set, 4pc measuring cup set. Soft grip nonlisp ergonomic handles. LIfetime warranty. Dishwasher safe.

