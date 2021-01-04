Add a pair of Mackie’s latest CR5-X Speakers to your workstation at a new low of $170

Amazon is currently offering a pair of Mackie’s latest CR5-X Computer Monitor Speakers for $169.99 shipped. Usually fetching $200, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer marking only the second price cut to date and a new all-time low. Having launched last year, the most recent addition to Mackie’s stable of desktop audio gear delivers 80W of stereo sound with two powered monitors. Ideal for upgrading your audio recording workstation or just to elevate the sound of your Mac setup, these speakers feature a 5-inch driver design and all of the necessary cables to wire them up with the rest of your gear. Over 440 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more by going with the 4-inch CR4-X Mackie Monitors at $141 instead. You’ll enjoy much of the same overall design, connectivity, and features here, but without as high-end of audio as the lead speakers. Or you could go with the more entry-level 3-inch pair of Mackie speakers for $100 and call it a day. Both of these carry 4.6/5 star ratings, as well.

While you’re upgrading the workstation, Seagate’s Ultra Touch 1TB Portable SSD is a great add-on to consider now that it has been marked down to $140. If you’re in need of some additional storage, the all-time low pricing is hard to pass up on. We’re also tracking a $330 price cut on LG’s refurbished 27-inch UltraFine 5K Thunderbolt 3 Monitor, if you’re looking for a new center piece to your Mac setup.

Mackie CR5-X Speaker features:

CR Series Creative Reference Multimedia Monitors offer studio-quality sound with cosmetics that compliment any desk whether you’re making music, creating content, or just relaxing to your favorite tunes. CR5-X 5” monitors feature a sleek design with a brushed-metal panel and distinct outline. Convenient front panel headphone out and volume control make daily use easy. Flexible rear panel inputs include balanced 1/4″ TRS, 1/8” Stereo, and RCA. High-quality cables are included in the box to get you up and running quickly. Upgrade your listening experience with Mackie CR5-X monitors.

