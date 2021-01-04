Outfit your 2018 iPad Pro with Speck’s BalanceFolio 11-inch Case at $13.50 (66% off)

Amazon is offering the Speck BalanceFolio 11-inch iPad Pro Case for $13.63 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to 66% off what Speck charges, a savings of 44% compared to Best Buy, and comes within $3 of its all-time low. If you currently wield a 2018 11-inch iPad Pro, this case is ready to protect it at a very affordable price. It’s said to withstand “drops up to 4-feet,” making it a solid option for keeping your device safe and sound. Despite this level of durability, Speck touts “a slim profile” that’s paired with an adjustable stand for “multiple viewing and typing angles.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forego Speck in favor of this MoKo iPad Pro Case to spend just $4. Yes, you read that right. While it’s unlikely to be comprised of higher-quality materials like the option above, for some it will prove difficult to overlook given the low price. Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating so far.

Want a pair of Apple headphones to pair with your iPad? If so, don’t miss out on the latest Powerbeats at $50 off. Like AirPods these wield an Apple H1 chip, an addition that makes pairing with iOS and macOS devices a cinch.

Speck BalanceFolio iPad Pro Case features:

Balance FOLIO’s superior slim design protects your 11-inch iPad Pro from drops up to 4 feet.

This iPad Pro case’s hardshell perimeter guards against drops, while the soft liner protects against scratches

FOLIO’s cover recesses into the case, creating a slim profile that doesn’t sacrifice protection

An adjustable stand offers multiple viewing and typing angles, so you can binge on your favorite shows or get work done.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!