FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your 2018 iPad Pro with Speck’s BalanceFolio 11-inch Case at $13.50 (66% off)

-
AmazonBest iPad DealsSpeck
66% off $13.50

Amazon is offering the Speck BalanceFolio 11-inch iPad Pro Case for $13.63 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to 66% off what Speck charges, a savings of 44% compared to Best Buy, and comes within $3 of its all-time low. If you currently wield a 2018 11-inch iPad Pro, this case is ready to protect it at a very affordable price. It’s said to withstand “drops up to 4-feet,” making it a solid option for keeping your device safe and sound. Despite this level of durability, Speck touts “a slim profile” that’s paired with an adjustable stand for “multiple viewing and typing angles.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forego Speck in favor of this MoKo iPad Pro Case to spend just $4. Yes, you read that right. While it’s unlikely to be comprised of higher-quality materials like the option above, for some it will prove difficult to overlook given the low price. Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating so far.

Want a pair of Apple headphones to pair with your iPad? If so, don’t miss out on the latest Powerbeats at $50 off. Like AirPods these wield an Apple H1 chip, an addition that makes pairing with iOS and macOS devices a cinch.

Speck BalanceFolio iPad Pro Case features:

  • Balance FOLIO’s superior slim design protects your 11-inch iPad Pro from drops up to 4 feet.
  • This iPad Pro case’s hardshell perimeter guards against drops, while the soft liner protects against scratches
  • FOLIO’s cover recesses into the case, creating a slim profile that doesn’t sacrifice protection
  • An adjustable stand offers multiple viewing and typing angles, so you can binge on your favorite shows or get work done.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

Speck

About the Author

Prep for your next bike ride with a 12V portable air co...
Save up to $180 on Roborock’s popular smart robot...
Citizen Eco-Drive and Timex timepieces fall as low as $...
Build out your at-home gym with Sunny Health & Fit...
Aukey’s 9-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub packs 100W ...
Drill, tap, and countersink in one step with DEWALTR...
Razer Opus ANC Headphones return to all-time low at $15...
Save up to 42% on TP-Link Kasa smart RGB light strips, ...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro returns to all-time low, Best Buy 3-day sale, Home Depot Last Chance Deals, more

Learn More

discovery+ launches today: Here’s everything you need to know including promotions

Learn More
$8 off

Prep for your next bike ride with a 12V portable air compressor at under $20 ($8 off)

$20 Learn More
$180 off

Save up to $180 on Roborock’s popular smart robotic vacuums from $200

$200 Learn More
Reg. $50

Refresh your kitchen utensils with this 17-pc. Cuisinart set for $20 shipped (Reg. up to $50)

$20 Learn More
30% off

Citizen Eco-Drive and Timex timepieces fall as low as $55 (Up to 30% off)

From $55 Learn More

Levi’s drops new collaboration with Disney to start 2021: Sweatshirts, t-shirts, more

Learn More
Reg. $70+

Stay warm with NewAir’s thermostatically-controlled 1500W space heater at $45

$45 Learn More