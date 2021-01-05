FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score Gold Toe socks for just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $14)

-
AmazonFashion
30% off $10

Amazon is currently offering the Women’s Gold Toe Ultratec 3-Pack of Socks in the color White for $9.80 Prime shipped. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a year and they’re regularly priced at $14. These socks are great for everyday and pair with boots for this winter perfectly. They’re also made of sweat-wicking material and feature a cushioned insole to promote all-day comfort. With over 1,450 reviews from Amazon customers, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands.

However, if you’re looking for a similar style that’s a touch less expensive, the Hanes Women’s ComfortSoft Socks are priced at $8.61 and comes in either a black or white coloring. These socks are lightweight and made of a spandex material that makes them easy to pull on or off. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 2,100 reviews.

Also, be sure to check out the latest Under Armour sale that’s offering up to 40% off hundreds of new arrivals to boost your workouts for 2021.

Gold Toe Ultratec Socks feature:

  • Soft combed cotton for comfort hydrotec moisture control protection to keep socks fresh heels and toes are reinforced for longer wear spandex ensures a perfect fit
  • Hydrotec moisture-wicking technology
  • Antimicrobial odor resistant
  • Reinforced heel & toe
  • Cushioned footbed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Save $100 on Apple’s latest cellular 12.9-inch iP...
Express Clearance Event takes extra 50% off: Denim, jog...
Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock falls t...
Tacklife’s cordless screwdriver includes 33 bits,...
Bolster AirPods Pro comfort with Comply Foam Tips at $1...
TicWatch’s latest Pro Smartwatch comes bundled wi...
LINENSPA’s Contemporary King Bed Frame hits $102 ...
New Year’s protein deals from $12: Orgain plant-b...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $15

Burt’s Bees baby booties drop to $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $15) at Amazon, more

$9 Learn More
40% off

Under Armour Semi-Annual Event is live! Save up to 40% off outerwear, shoes, more

From $15 Learn More
50% off

L.L. Bean Winter Sale slashes up to 50% off boots, outerwear, pullovers, more

From $10 Learn More
All-time low

Save $100 on Apple’s latest cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro 512GB at an all-time low

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Planescape Torment, hocus 2, Learn C PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Express Clearance Event takes extra 50% off: Denim, joggers, outerwear, more

from $15 Learn More
Reg. $45

Never lose your AirPods again with this tracking case for $39

$39 Learn More
Reg. $299

Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock falls to its lowest price yet at $219 (Save $80)

$219 Learn More