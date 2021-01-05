Score Gold Toe socks for just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $14)

Amazon is currently offering the Women’s Gold Toe Ultratec 3-Pack of Socks in the color White for $9.80 Prime shipped. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a year and they’re regularly priced at $14. These socks are great for everyday and pair with boots for this winter perfectly. They’re also made of sweat-wicking material and feature a cushioned insole to promote all-day comfort. With over 1,450 reviews from Amazon customers, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands.

However, if you’re looking for a similar style that’s a touch less expensive, the Hanes Women’s ComfortSoft Socks are priced at $8.61 and comes in either a black or white coloring. These socks are lightweight and made of a spandex material that makes them easy to pull on or off. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 2,100 reviews.

Also, be sure to check out the latest Under Armour sale that’s offering up to 40% off hundreds of new arrivals to boost your workouts for 2021.

Gold Toe Ultratec Socks feature:

Soft combed cotton for comfort hydrotec moisture control protection to keep socks fresh heels and toes are reinforced for longer wear spandex ensures a perfect fit

Hydrotec moisture-wicking technology

Antimicrobial odor resistant

Reinforced heel & toe

Cushioned footbed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!