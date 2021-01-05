Bolster AirPods Pro comfort with Comply Foam Tips at $17.50 (Save 30%, New low)

Amazon is offering the Comply Foam Large Apple AirPods Pro Earbud Tips for $17.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. These AirPod Pro tips feature a soft foam design that’s said to “offer all-day comfort and reduce ear pain.” Once attached, you’ll still be able to use the AirPods Pro case. Three pairs are included, allowing you to swap them out whenever the need strikes. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s savings level you with enough left over to snag an Airpods Pro protective case. An on-page coupon allows you to pick it up for less than $6. Even better, a wide variety of colors are available, allowing you to pick the one that best suits your style. More than 1,800 Amazon reviews are in and these currently average a 4.4/5 star rating.

For those unfamiliar with Comply, it’s a brand that’s been around for a bit. In fact, a little over a year ago it released tips that give standard AirPods an in-ear design. We covered the launch, so swing and read our post to learn more.

Comply Foam AirPods Pro Tips features:

Soft foam earbud tips for AirPods Pro offer all day comfort and reduce ear pain. You’ll get the best listening experience, whether you’re working from home, working out, on a video call or just relaxing.

These replacement memory foam earbud tips are easy to install and stay securely on; fit in charging case without interfering with charging; and offer a comfortable custom in-ear fit.

