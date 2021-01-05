FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Express Clearance Event takes extra 50% off: Denim, joggers, outerwear, more

Express is offering an extra 50% off clearance items and up to 70% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the trendy Solid Temp Control Hyper Stretch Joggers for men. These stylish pants are currently on sale for $32 and originally was priced at $80. You can choose from several different color options and the tie-waist helps to give you a perfect fit. Plus, this style can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. However, if you’re looking for a women’s style the High-Waisted Drawstring Jogger Pants are very similar and currently are marked down to just $20. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Old Navy Epic Clearance Event that’s offering popular styles from just $3.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

