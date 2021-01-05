FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GoPro MAX 360-degree camera falls to new low of $448 (Save $51), more from $64

-
AmazonGoPro
New low From $64

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro MAX 360-degree Waterproof Action Camera for $447.90 shipped. Normally selling for $499, today’s offer is good for a $51 discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This is only the second notable price cut to date, as well. GoPro MAX delivers the ability to capture 360-degree content with 16.6MP photos and 1440p60 videos. A built-in touchscreen makes reviewing content a breeze, which is complemented by other notable features like Max HyperSmooth stabilization, six built-in microphones, and TimeWarp shots. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 505 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the GoPro Smart Remote for $64. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks the best we’ve seen in two months. This official accessory makes it easy to remotely adjust settings or start recording once your GoPro camera has been mounted up to take the perfect shot. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,200 customers.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a discount on GoPro’s HERO9 Black Action Cam which comes bundled with its Adventure Kit for $399. Saving you $100 from the combined value there, this is one of the best offers to date on one of GoPro’s latest action cameras.

GoPro MAX features:

Classic Hero-style skills. Spherical-capture wizardry. Unbreakable stabilization. Make way for Max, the most creative GoPro ever. Capture traditional GoPro video and photos or shoot 360 footage of everything around you. Snap a panoramic shot without having to pan— Just point and click. Choose a digital lens to capture your footage exactly how you imagine it. And with six mics onboard, you get immersive 360 audio and the best sound we’ve ever delivered.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

GoPro

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Joseph Joseph’s premium Stainless Steel Dish Rack...
Breville juicers now up to $70 off at Amazon with deals...
Amazon doubles down on fast shipping with ‘first-...
Save $100 on Apple’s latest cellular 12.9-inch iP...
Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock falls t...
Tacklife’s cordless screwdriver includes 33 bits,...
Bolster AirPods Pro comfort with Comply Foam Tips at $1...
Score Gold Toe socks for just $10 Prime shipped at Amaz...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $100

Bundle GoPro’s latest HERO9 Black Action Cam with its Adventure Kit at $399 (Save $100)

$399 Learn More
Reg. $60

Joseph Joseph’s premium Stainless Steel Dish Rack strikes new low of $45 (Reg. $60)

$45 Learn More
Reg. $400

Breville juicers now up to $70 off at Amazon with deals starting from $80 shipped

From $80 Learn More
$150 off

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro fall to new low in Lava Red, now $100 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $250)

$100 Learn More

Amazon doubles down on fast shipping with ‘first-ever purchase’ of aircraft

Learn More
Reg. $650

TCL’s 55-inch Mini-LED 4K 120Hz TV delivers AirPlay 2, more at $578 (All-time low)

$578 Learn More
All-time low

Save $100 on Apple’s latest cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro 512GB at an all-time low

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Planescape Torment, hocus 2, Learn C PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More