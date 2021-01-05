GoPro MAX 360-degree camera falls to new low of $448 (Save $51), more from $64

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro MAX 360-degree Waterproof Action Camera for $447.90 shipped. Normally selling for $499, today’s offer is good for a $51 discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This is only the second notable price cut to date, as well. GoPro MAX delivers the ability to capture 360-degree content with 16.6MP photos and 1440p60 videos. A built-in touchscreen makes reviewing content a breeze, which is complemented by other notable features like Max HyperSmooth stabilization, six built-in microphones, and TimeWarp shots. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 505 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the GoPro Smart Remote for $64. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks the best we’ve seen in two months. This official accessory makes it easy to remotely adjust settings or start recording once your GoPro camera has been mounted up to take the perfect shot. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,200 customers.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a discount on GoPro’s HERO9 Black Action Cam which comes bundled with its Adventure Kit for $399. Saving you $100 from the combined value there, this is one of the best offers to date on one of GoPro’s latest action cameras.

GoPro MAX features:

Classic Hero-style skills. Spherical-capture wizardry. Unbreakable stabilization. Make way for Max, the most creative GoPro ever. Capture traditional GoPro video and photos or shoot 360 footage of everything around you. Snap a panoramic shot without having to pan— Just point and click. Choose a digital lens to capture your footage exactly how you imagine it. And with six mics onboard, you get immersive 360 audio and the best sound we’ve ever delivered.

