Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: hocus 2, Solitairica, The Company Game, more

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. There are still a number of notable offers from yesterday, like OK Golf, ELOH, and House of Da Vinci, live below, but for now it’s on to today’s best. This morning’s collection is highlighted by titles like hocus 2, The Company Game, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Solitairica, S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Carrier Landing HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Writey – Practice Handwriting: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Private Memories – Photo Vault: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: hocus 2: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Writer: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Company Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Solitairica: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: World Conqueror 3: FREE (Reg. $1)

Today’s best game deals: Hades $20, Aladdin and The Lion King $8, Rare Replay $7.50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Modern Magic Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Little Mermaid: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Princess Rapunzel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Hansel and Gretel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Circulous: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Street Kart Racing – Simulator: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My Movies 3 Pro – Movie & TV: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Scanner: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Reader: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on hocus 2:

hocus. is continues. This time everything is dynamic. It has new mechanics and illusion combinations with so many creative solving possibilities…80 hand-crafted creative levels…8 different mechanics…designed & developed by Yunus Ayyıldız…music by Benjamin Tissot

