Never lose your AirPods again with this tracking case for $39

-
Smartphone Accessories
Reg. $45 $39

Like most small objects, your AirPods probably have a habit of slipping out of pockets and hiding in bags. With the Air Fob case, you can track down your earbuds via your smartphone. You can get it today for just $38.99 (Reg. $45) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Unless you happen to be loaded, AirPods are pretty expensive. It only takes one lapse in concentration, and it’s back to the Apple Store for another significant purchase. 

You can think of Air Fob as affordable insurance. This case wraps around the original charging case to provide protection and add Bluetooth tracking, powered by Mu.

To get started, you simply attach the tracking tag to your AirPods and download the companion app. Once paired, the app keeps tabs on your wireless earbuds. If you stand up and start leaving them behind, you will get an alert on your smartphone. 

The Informu app can even guide you back to the last known location of your Airpods via a map. You get three weeks of coverage from a single charge.

Of course, this isn’t always helpful at home — so you can easily set up “Safe Zones” where the alerts won’t be triggered. 

Meanwhile, the silicone-rubber case adds a layer of protection from scratches and bumps. It’s easy to remove and eco friendly.

Order today for $38.99 to save 13% on the MSRP for Air Fob.

