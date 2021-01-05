FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Old Navy’s Epic Clearance Event offers deals from just $3: Denim, activewear, shoes, more

Old Navy’s Epic Clearance takes up to 75% off with deals starting from $3. Prices are as marked. You can also save up to 50% off all activewear. Plus, an extra 20% off your purchase on all orders, 25% off totals exceeding $75, or 30% off purchases of $100 or more with code MORE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Athletic Taper Built-In Flex Jeans that are currently marked down to just $28. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $40. This style was designed for comfort with stretch-infused fabric and an athletic fit that gives you more room in the thighs. It also features a tapered hem that’s very stylish to roll when paired with boots or sneakers. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

