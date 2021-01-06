FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GAP’s Great Sale takes up to 75% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance from $5

-
FashionGap
75% off from $5

The Great Gap Sale offers up to 75% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with code ADDON. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance when you apply promo code BIGSALE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Upcycled Puffer Vest that’s currently marked down to just $20, which is $40 off the original rate. This vest is available in several color options and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It also comes in three color options and has zippered pockets to store essentials. Plus, it’s highly-packable, which is perfect for traveling or storing away during the spring and summer. Head below the jump to score even more deals from GAP and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Gap

About the Author

Nike, adidas, more up to 50% off during Finish LineR...
Nordstom’s new Reset section has you ready to tak...
Keep your beard in tip-top shape with this #1 best-sell...
Hunter’s Winter Sale offers up to 50% off boots, ...
Joe’s New Balance New Year Sale cuts up to 60% of...
Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale takes up to 80% off: Pul...
COACH Winter Sale cuts 50% off popular wallets, handbag...
Express Clearance Event takes extra 50% off: Denim, jog...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Express Clearance Event takes extra 50% off: Denim, joggers, outerwear, more

from $15 Learn More
70% off

Banana Republic Factory refreshes your look with up to 70% off sitewide + extra 10% off

+ 10% off Learn More
68% off

Save up to 68% on official Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cases and more from $10

$10 Learn More
50% off

Nike, adidas, more up to 50% off during Finish Line’s End of Season Sale with deals from $5

From $5 Learn More
60% off

Use a year of ABC Mouse to teach your kids in 2021 at an all-time low of $45 (60% off)

$45 Learn More
Reg. $100

Samsung’s EVO 512GB microSD card drops to second-best price yet at $70 (30% off)

$70 Learn More
40% off

Amazon Rivet table and floor lamps are up to 40% off, now priced from $25

From $25 Learn More
From $480

Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 nears low at $1,408 ($292 off), more from $480

$292 off Learn More