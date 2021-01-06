GAP’s Great Sale takes up to 75% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance from $5

The Great Gap Sale offers up to 75% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with code ADDON. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance when you apply promo code BIGSALE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Upcycled Puffer Vest that’s currently marked down to just $20, which is $40 off the original rate. This vest is available in several color options and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It also comes in three color options and has zippered pockets to store essentials. Plus, it’s highly-packable, which is perfect for traveling or storing away during the spring and summer. Head below the jump to score even more deals from GAP and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!