Keep your beard in tip-top shape with this #1 best-selling brush, comb, and scissor kit at $6

GROW A BEARD (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Beard Brush, Comb, and Scissors Set for $5.94 Prime shipped. Today’s deal knocks 40% off the going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have a beard, then you know how hard it can be to keep it up sometimes. Well, this pocket-sized brush, comb, and scissors ensure that you can always look your best, even when you’re not at home. The brush is made from boar bristle to keep your beard shiny and smooth, while the bamboo and wood comb keeps knots and tangles at bay. When it comes time to trim up, the included scissors are perfect for nipping stray hairs for a clean look. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 13,000 happy customers and it’s even a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Just need a comb? Well, this one is available for under $6 right now at Amazon. While it’s not clear whether it’s made from bamboo or not, this comb still sports a wooden build and comes with an included leather sleeve to keep it protected while on-the-go.

Ready to take your beard down a notch? Whenever I go clean-shaven (which isn’t often), I generally use Gillette Fusion ProGlide Sensitive Shave Gel. It’s available on Amazon for $4 and works great for giving a nice and close shave.

Grow a Beard Set features:

POCKET SIZE: Pocket-size beard brush and moustache comb combo fits perfectly in your jeans’ pocket or bag pocket, so you can groom your facial hair anytime, anywhere.

KEEPS BEARD SHINY AND SMOOTH: The boar bristle beard brush bamboo and wood comb set massages your facial hair, stimulates oil production, and removes dirt, thereby keeping your facial hair and skin healthy. Anti static wood comb detangles wet and dry beards with ease

IDEAL PRESENT FOR MEN: This comb and brush set that also includes a STAINLESS STEEL MUSTACHE SCISSORS is made from premium quality materials and comes in a cute package, which makes it a perfect present for Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Birthday, Christmas Day, Anniversary, or any special event

