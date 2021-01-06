Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale takes up to 80% off: Pullovers, dresses, pants, more from $15

Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale offers up to 80% off select styles with promo code SUNNY at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your wardrobe with deals on dress shirts, pullovers, pants, dresses, and much more. Orders of $125 or more receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Saltwater 1/2-Zip Pullover that’s currently on sale for just $35. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $80. It can be styled all year-round with jeans, shorts, khakis, or jogger pants alike. You can choose from two color options, tan or green, and it has a fashionable contrasting collar that’s very stylish. Plus, the fabric is moisture-wicking to promote comfort and it’s infused with stretch, which is nice for your spring golf game as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Event that’s offering up to 40% off outerwear, shoes, t-shirts, polos, and more.

