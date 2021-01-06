Walker Edison coffee tables plunge as low as $116 (Up to $54 off)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Modern Metal and Glass Coffee Table for $116.25 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $54 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $23. If you’ve been on the hunt for a modern-looking coffee table, this could be the one. It’s comprised of metal and glass that’s bound to help refresh an aging space. Underneath you’ll find a “smooth, powder-coated magazine holder” which is touted as “a great place to store coffee table books, tablets or other smart devices.” Ratings are still rolling in, but Walker Edison is reputable. Continue reading to find yet another coffee table that’s $26 off.

We’ve also spotted the Walker Edison Modern Slatted Coffee Table for $174.17 shipped at Amazon. Note: Shipping is delayed by 1-2 weeks. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and marks the best price this offering has seen since July. This standout piece boasts a slatted design with quite a bit of storage. Dimensions span 18- by 42- by 22-inches, making it a solid choice for a wide variety of room sizes. Once assembled it can support up to 75-pounds of weight. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

No matter which coffee table you choose, grabbing Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes is a great idea. For $6 you’ll get a total of 30 wipes that are able to remove “scratches while forming a protective scratch-resistant layer.” They’re made from plant-based ingredients and are infused with sunscreen “to prevent fading, drying, and discoloration.”

Walker Edison Modern Metal and Glass Coffee Table features:

Elevate your coffee table with this modern metal and glass cocktail table. Not only does it have a dynamic X silhouette from the side, but it also has a tempered glass tabletop that keeps this contemporary accent table slick and sophisticated. Below the table top there is a smooth powder coated magazine holder that offers a great place to store coffee table books, tablets or other smart devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!