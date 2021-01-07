Amazon’s offering the Hot Tools Hair Dryer for $63 shipped (Reg. $90), more

Amazon is currently offering the Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer in the color purple for $62.84 shipped. Regularly this hair dryer is priced at $90 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This hair dryer features two speed and three heat combinations as well as comes with a diffuser attachment. It was also designed to dry your hair quickly and create a shiny, frizz-free hair style. Plus, it’s lightweight for easy control and nice for traveling. This dryer can be used on all hair types as well and is rated 4.2/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today from Amazon.

Another notable deal from Amazon is the Hot Tools Professional Radiant Blue Micro-Shine Titanium Flat Iron for $51.55. To compare, this straightener is regularly priced at $70 and it’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. The heat setting goes up to 450-degrees and features a sleek design for convienience. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 200 reviews from Amazon customers.

Live life in the fast lane with the best Turbo Ionic DC Blue Hair Dryer. Built with exceptional technology, a high-powered motor, and versatile features to provide a spectacular styling experience in a flash.

Direct ION Technology works with a powerful 1875-watt airflow to help style quickly minimizing the time your hair spends under hot styling temperatures and leaving you with soft and shiny results.

Equipped with flexible features to ensure a totally customizable experience for all hair types and textures such as 2-speed and 3-heat combinations and bonus concentrator and diffuser attachments.

The lightweight frame lends comfort and ultimate styling control to assure you achieve perfection with your tresses.

