Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swim Out, PXL, Titan Quest HD, and more

-
Apps Games
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s Thursday morning and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. In case you missed it yesterday, we spotted the popular ABC Mouse kids’ learning platform hit an all-time low at 60% off with options available on a number of platforms including iOS. But for now, we are turning our attention to the day’s most notable price drops courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Swim Out, PXL – mosaic art, Titan Quest HD, Townsmen Premium, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: New Years Resolutions Tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Movie Flix & Show Box TV Hub: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WiFiKey-Connect To Shared WiFi: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Primitive: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: World Conqueror 3: FREE (Reg. $1)

Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40, Cadence of Hyrule $30, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Survivor: Rusty Forest: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AR Devil: Dragon Shooter 3D: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Slidercrash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book Track – Library Manager: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Quell+: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Super PhotoCut Pro: $25 (Reg. $40)

More on Swim Out:

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.

