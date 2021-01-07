Dockers End of Season Sale polishes your look with extra 50% off already-reduced styles

Dockers End of Season Sale takes extra 50% off already-reduced styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Hybrid Tech Chino Pants in Slim Fit that are currently marked down to $33. For comparison, these pants are regularly priced at $84 and they look very similar to the Lululemon ABC Pant that’s priced at $128. This style is infused with stretch to promote comfort and they’re also moisture-wicking, making them perfect to wear year-round. They can also be worn with dress shirts, t-shirts, sweaters, and more. Plus, you can find this style in two color options: blue or black. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dockers below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Finish Line End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!