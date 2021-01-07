FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This steel double Belgian waffle maker is down to $40 for today only (40% off)

The official eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $70 directly at Best Buy and currently going for even more via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is $30 or more than 40% in savings and the lowest total we can find. If you didn’t score a new waffle maker over the holidays last year, now’s your chance. This one makes two Belgian-Style waffles at once with a flipping design for even cooking and an included pre-measured batter cup to prevent overflows. The included drip tray pops in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups and the built-in cord storage keeps things neat and tidy in between uses. Rated 4+ stars from over 270 Best buy customers. More details below. 

If you don’t need to be able to make two waffles at once, save some cash and score the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker for $30 shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 5,300 Amazon customers and includes a unique design that prevents messy batter overflow. Or, just score a highly-rated Nostalgia MyMini Personal Electric Waffle Maker for $15 Prime shipped and call it a day. 

Speaking of discounted kitchenware, we spotted a rare deal on The “world’s smartest pressure cooker” with a built-in scale this morning alongside this ongoing Instant Vortex 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven offer. That’s on top of this deal on Joseph Joseph’s premium Stainless Steel Dish Rack and these Breville juicers at up to $70 off. Swing by our home goods hub for even more. 

More on the Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker:

Serve tasty breakfasts to friends and family with this BELLA Pro double rotating waffle maker. The rotating design helps ensure even cooking, while the premeasured batter cup prevents overfilling. This BELLA Pro double rotating waffle maker features a drip tray that’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and the cord wraps up for simple storage.

