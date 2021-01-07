FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eddie Bauer’s Flash Sale offers outdoor favorites from $20, today only

Today only, Eddie Bauer’s Flash Sale offers outdoor favorites from $20. Prices are as marked. Plus, take an extra 40% off clearance items with promo code NEWYEAR at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Radiator 2.0 1/2-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $20 and originally was priced at $60. This pullover is great to be layered in cold weather, however can easily be transitioned into spring with shorts, joggers, or khaki pants alike. It’s also excellent for outdoor activities with a stretch-infused fabric to promote mobility and it’s lightweight. This style is available in several fun color options and also has a chest pocket to store an essential, such as a key. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Docker’s End of Season Event that’s offering an extra 50% off sale items.

