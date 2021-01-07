Govee’s 32.8-foot Bluetooth/Wi-Fi RGBIC + RGBWW smart LED light strips fall as low as $24

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot RGBIC Bluetooth LED Light Strip for $33.99 shipped with the code CQ6RYEBX and when you clip the on-page coupon. This knocks 21% off its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. With today’s purchase, you’ll get two 16.4-foot RBGIC LED strips here, which can go in different directions to cover more area. RGBIC technology allows you to individually address different sections of the strip for even more customization options. Plus, you’ll find Bluetooth built-in so you can control it from your phone. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Need Wi-Fi connectivity for your LED strip? Well, head below for more deals.

We’ve also spotted that Govee US via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot RGBWW Wi-Fi LED Light Strip for $23.99 Prime shipped with the code X5GQ7B7E and when you clip the on-page coupon. This saves you 33% and is also among the best pricing that we’ve seen. While the RGBIC technology above allows for individually-addressed customization, RGBWW utilizes tech that allows for more accurate mixing of colors to reproduce both warm and cool whites. Plus, Wi-Fi-connectivity delivers the ability to control this outside of your home or through Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Speaking of Alexa, did you see that Amazon’s latest Echo Dot is on sale for $25 each when you buy two? This is essentially 50% off its normal going rate and gives you the ability to command your smart home from multiple rooms. Plus, the Echo Dot leverages Alexa for other tasks, such as watching TV on a compatible media streamer, listening to music, enjoying audiobooks, and much more.

Govee RGBIC LED Strip features:

Rgbic lighting: customize each strip segment to display 15 different colors, all at the same time

Diy mode: use the Govee Home app to personalize light effects in Diy mode and save for future use

Sync your music: the Led strip lights can sync with any song and change colors to the beat

Choose your scene: enjoy 12 dynamic scene modes via the Govee Home app for any occasion

