Hautelook’s Sperry Sale offers up to 60% off boat shoes, boots, sneakers, more from $25

For three days only, Hautelook’s Sperry Event takes up to 60% off popular styles of boat shoes, sneakers, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Striper II Sneakers that are a great transitional shoe to take you throughout the year. These shoes are currently marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. This style can easily be worn with jeans, khakis, joggers, or shorts alike for an array of casual looks. It also has a unique outsole that provides traction and a cushioned insole that helps give you comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Sperry sale or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance New Year Sale that’s offering up to 60% off its most popular styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!